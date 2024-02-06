All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesDecember 16, 2024

Darlene Younce

Darlene M. Younce, 74, of Cape Girardeau passed away Dec. 13, 2024. Visitation is on Dec. 20, with funeral services on Dec. 21, followed by burial at Martin Trask Cemetery.

story image illustation

Darlene M. Younce, 74, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steeleville. Burial will be at Martin Trask Cemetery in Cherryville.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Kenny Schirmer
ObituariesDec. 16
Kenny Schirmer
Betty Hester
ObituariesDec. 16
Betty Hester
Juanita Bolen
ObituariesDec. 16
Juanita Bolen
Gay Spane
ObituariesDec. 16
Gay Spane
Shirley Patterson
ObituariesDec. 16
Shirley Patterson
Catherine Kuehle
ObituariesDec. 14
Catherine Kuehle
Norma Reddick
ObituariesDec. 14
Norma Reddick
Donald Talley
ObituariesDec. 14
Donald Talley
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy