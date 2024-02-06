Darlene Younce

Darlene M. Younce, 74, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steeleville. Burial will be at Martin Trask Cemetery in Cherryville.
