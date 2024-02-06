Darlene Younce

Darlene Mae Younce, 74, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at her home.
She was born July 8, 1950, in Cherryville to Noah and Jessie Dunlop Callahan. She and Charles Gordon Younce were married Aug. 26, 1968, at Cherryville.
She was a graduate of Cherryville High School.
Darlene worked at Schnucks in the deli department for 15 years and at Ralph Edwards for three years.
She was a member of LaCroix Church.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Gordon Younce of Cape Girardeau; three sons, Charles Gordon Younce Jr. of Cape Girardeau and Benny and Bobby (Mollie) Younce, both of Jackson; two sisters, Barbara (Larry) Elder of Cedar Hill and Ruby (Lawrence) Reed of Cuba; sister-in-law, Shirley Callahan of Cherryville; six grandchildren, Brittany Younce, Hunter Younce, Khloe Younce, Landon Younce, Sawyer Younce and Greer Younce; and several nieces and nephews.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Callahan; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Younce; and niece, Christie Callahan Smith.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.
Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home, with Pastor Harrison Brown officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Martin Trask Cemetery in Cherryville.
Memorial contributions may be given to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
