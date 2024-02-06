Darlene Younce

Darlene Mae Younce, 74, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at her home.

She was born July 8, 1950, in Cherryville to Noah and Jessie Dunlop Callahan. She and Charles Gordon Younce were married Aug. 26, 1968, at Cherryville.

She was a graduate of Cherryville High School.

Darlene worked at Schnucks in the deli department for 15 years and at Ralph Edwards for three years.

She was a member of LaCroix Church.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Gordon Younce of Cape Girardeau; three sons, Charles Gordon Younce Jr. of Cape Girardeau and Benny and Bobby (Mollie) Younce, both of Jackson; two sisters, Barbara (Larry) Elder of Cedar Hill and Ruby (Lawrence) Reed of Cuba; sister-in-law, Shirley Callahan of Cherryville; six grandchildren, Brittany Younce, Hunter Younce, Khloe Younce, Landon Younce, Sawyer Younce and Greer Younce; and several nieces and nephews.