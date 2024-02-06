Daniel Brown

PERRYVILLE – Daniel Clyde Brown, 70, of Perryville died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Perryville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, and from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home, with Deacon Derek Hunt officiating.
