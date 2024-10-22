All sections
ObituariesOctober 22, 2024

Dale Lesch

Dale Lesch, 79, passed away on Oct. 20, 2024, in St. Louis. A long-time Parks Farm employee and Allenville resident, he is survived by his son, grandson, siblings, and other relatives.

Dale Lesch
Dale Lesch

Dale Eugene Lesch, son of Ivan Edward and Retha Lands Lesch, was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Delta and departed his life Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 79 years.

He was a former employee of Parks Farm for 50 years and a resident of Allenville.

He had a life companion, Frances McFall, for several years. She preceded him in death April 13, 2000.

Survivors include one son, Dale (Chrystal) Lesch of Allenville; one grandson, Jordan Lesch of Delta; six brothers, Hugh Lesch and Don Lesch, both of Delta, Lonnie Lesch of Allenville, Guy Lesch of Illinois, Lindale Lesch of Arbor and Tim Lesch of Cape Girardeau; one sister, Sharon DeBrock of Delta; one grandson, Jordan Lesch of Delta; and other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents and companion, Francis McFall, Dale was preceded in death by one brother, I.J. Lesch.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.

Funeral will then be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Danny Freeland officiating. Interment will follow at the Kenyon Cemetery near Delta.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

