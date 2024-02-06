Constance Armstrong

Constance “Connie” Ann Fedak Armstrong, 87, of Cape Girardeau passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 21, 1937, in St. Louis to the late Stephen and Juanita Broadstone Fedak.

She received her Graduate Nursing Degree at Barnes Hospital School of Nursing as part of their first graduating class of 1958. After graduation, she served as the head neurosurgical nurse for the Barnes-Jewish Hospital operating room in St. Louis. After moving to Texas, she worked at Mainland Galveston County Hospital at Texas City, Texas, as well as a private duty nurse. She later served as an instructor at Roanoke-Chowan Technical Institute in Hartford County, North Carolina, for nurses aide classes.

As a beloved mom of five, she served as a den mother for Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. She was also active in the Texas A&M Mothers Club. After returning to Missouri, she was a member of Campster School Club. She and her husband restored the Andrew Ramsey 1795 log house near Cape Girardeau Central High School.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Carl Armstrong; children, Vivian and Michael Behne, Sonya and Tim Skaggs, David and Cindy Samsel Armstrong, Chris and Erin Matwey Armstrong and Daniel and Nicole Eise Armstrong; niece, Elizabeth (Jay Porter); nephew, Mark (Nicole) Fedak; as well as 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.