Cletus Essner

KELSO – Cletus Zeno Essner, 98 of Kelso died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. at his home. He was born April 3, 1926. in Cape Girardeau to Louis and Leona Scherer Essner. He married Stella Stone on Jan. 29, 1948, and she preceded him in death Jan. 25, 2013.

He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by a daughter, Dorothy (Melvin) DeBrock of Kelso; a brother, Eugene Essner of Manasses, Virginia; three grandchildren, Courtney (Adam) Hilse, Justin (Ashley) Gentry and Adam Gentry; and six great-grandchildren, Kyndahl and Kaelyn Hilse, Dayton and Makenna Gentry and Dawson and Briar Gentry.

Cletus was also preceded in death by a son, Robert “Bob” Essner; three brothers, Bill, Paul and Theon Essner; two sisters, Georgianna Essner and Mary Kathrine Mills; and twin grandsons, Travis Steven and Shannon Paul Gentry.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City. Parish prayers will be at 6:30 p.m.