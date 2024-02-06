All sections
ObituariesMarch 21, 2025

Claudia Kelley-Marion

Claudia Kelley-Marion, a former nursing assistant and Cape Bible Chapel member, passed away at 86. She leaves behind a large family, including three daughters and numerous grandchildren. Services are set for March 24-25.

Claudia Marion
Claudia Marion

Claudia Marion, daughter of the late James Leo Kelley and Kathryn Jones Kelley was born July 10, 1938, in Banner, Kentucky, and departed her life Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Monticello House in Jackson at the age of 86.

She was a former certified nursing assistant at Pyramid Global Hospitality and affiliated with Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau.

Survivors include three daughters, Paula (Eric) Hicks of Chaffee, Kathy (John) Mackey of Burfordville and Lisa (Michael) Rulo of Jackson; 10 grandchildren, Beth Little, Melanie Brooks, Melissa Britt, David Little, Robert Scheffer, Bridgitte Rendleman, Aleshia Glastetter, Jaylen Rulo, Nevaeh Boyd and Kyron Boyd; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Kelley.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 24, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 25, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent at www.amick-burnetfuneralchapels.com

