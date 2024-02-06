Claudia Kelley-Marion

Claudia Marion, daughter of the late James Leo Kelley and Kathryn Jones Kelley was born July 10, 1938, in Banner, Kentucky, and departed her life Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Monticello House in Jackson at the age of 86.

She was a former certified nursing assistant at Pyramid Global Hospitality and affiliated with Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau.

Survivors include three daughters, Paula (Eric) Hicks of Chaffee, Kathy (John) Mackey of Burfordville and Lisa (Michael) Rulo of Jackson; 10 grandchildren, Beth Little, Melanie Brooks, Melissa Britt, David Little, Robert Scheffer, Bridgitte Rendleman, Aleshia Glastetter, Jaylen Rulo, Nevaeh Boyd and Kyron Boyd; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.