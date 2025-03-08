Clarence Ackman

Clarence Grant Ackman, 82, of Cape Girardeau, passed away, Friday, March 7, 2025, at Mercy Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Cape Girardeau, to Robert D. and Esther L. McCain Ackman. Clarence married Kathy Suedekum on Nov. 2, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

He was a 1960 graduate of Cape Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Southeast Missouri State University, graduating in 1965. After college, he started a career in law enforcement, working as a parole officer in Dexter. He and Kathy resided in Dexter until 1973, when he took the position of supervisor with Missouri State Probation and Parole Board in Cape Girardeau.

His memberships included Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson (former president) and Cape Elks Club.

Clarence enjoyed golfing and bowling, and enthusiastically cut down trees for anyone who had a need.