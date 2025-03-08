Clarence Ackman

Clarence Grant Ackman, 82, of Cape Girardeau, passed away, Friday, March 7, 2025, at Mercy Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.
He was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Cape Girardeau, to Robert D. and Esther L. McCain Ackman. Clarence married Kathy Suedekum on Nov. 2, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
He was a 1960 graduate of Cape Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Southeast Missouri State University, graduating in 1965. After college, he started a career in law enforcement, working as a parole officer in Dexter. He and Kathy resided in Dexter until 1973, when he took the position of supervisor with Missouri State Probation and Parole Board in Cape Girardeau.
His memberships included Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson (former president) and Cape Elks Club.
Clarence enjoyed golfing and bowling, and enthusiastically cut down trees for anyone who had a need.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kathy; two daughters, Khristine (Brian) Jackson of Millersville and Kimberly Barnes of Jackson; a grandson, Carson Barnes of Nashville, Tennessee; and two sisters, Carol (Gene) Dreyer of Perryville and Shirley Bohnert of Cape Girardeau.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles and Marvin Ackman; brother-in-law, Lloyd Bohnert; and nephew, Kevin Bohnert.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 10, 2025, at McCombs Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau and from 9 a.m. to service time, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
Rev. Douglas Breite will conduct the funeral at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 11, at the church. Interment will follow in Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Clarence’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
