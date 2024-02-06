The funeral for Clara Elizabeth Quick of Cape Girardeau will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Pastor Jeff Gipson and retired Pastor Winfred Wren will officiate.
Burial will be at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.
Quick, 90, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at her home in Sikeston.
She was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Cottage Grove, Tennessee.
She and M.J. Quick were married Sept. 4, 1954, in East Prairie.
Quick retired from Southeast Hospital after working as a nurse's aide for over 25 years.
She was a member of NorthSide Gospel Church in Cape Girardeau.
Survivors include her son, Clyde (Gina) Quick of Sikeston; four grandchildren, Jeremiah (Sarah) Quick, Benjamin (Angie) Quick, Rebecca (Eric) Richter and Isaac (Angela) Quick; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Allen Quick; daughter-in-law, Nita Quick; brother, Everett L. Nichols; and sister, Jennie Marie Crafton.
Memorial contributions may be given to NorthSide Gospel Church, 2403 Boutin Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
