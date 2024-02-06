The funeral for Clara Elizabeth Quick of Cape Girardeau will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Pastor Jeff Gipson and retired Pastor Winfred Wren will officiate.

Burial will be at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.

Quick, 90, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at her home in Sikeston.

She was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Cottage Grove, Tennessee.

She and M.J. Quick were married Sept. 4, 1954, in East Prairie.