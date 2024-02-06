Christopher Fields

Christopher Ryan Fields, 42, of Millersville died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.
He was born Dec. 24, 1982, in Madison, Tennessee, to Eugene and Susan Fields.
He and Nichole Fields were married June 20, 2015, in Cape Girardeau.
Christopher was a 2001 graduate of Jackson High School. He loved golfing, riding motorcycles and playing horseshoes. He never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife, Nichole Fields; parents, Eugene and Susan Fields; daughter, Pamela Bohnert; stepdaughter, Morgan Baker; brother, John (Tina) Fields; mother-in-law, Dianne Baugher; brother-in-law, Darren (April) Stephens; sister-in-law, Angela (Rick) Blakely; and a grandchild, Wijdan.
Christopher was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kerry Baugher Sr.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home, with Pastor Brandon Tanksley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to The Greater Down Syndrome Association of St. Louis.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
