Christopher Fields

Christopher was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kerry Baugher Sr.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home, with Pastor Brandon Tanksley officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Greater Down Syndrome Association of St. Louis.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.