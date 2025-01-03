Chris Hampton

CHAFFEE — Chris Shannon Hampton, son of Kathleen Bolton Hampton and the late Norman Henry Hampton, was born March 23, 1957, in Cape Girardeau. He gained his wings Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at his home in Chaffee at the age of 67 years. He has been reunited with his beloved pup, Cedar.

He was a former forklift driver and order filler at Do It Best in Sikeston.

Chris was a man of few words, but loved to make memories in the form of trips and photos with his buddies and family. He had a love for old cars and trucks, boating, four-wheeler and ATV riding, camping and fishing. There was never a dull moment or a story left untold around a campfire with Chris and friends.