ObituariesJanuary 3, 2025

Chris Hampton

Chris Hampton, a cherished family man and outdoor enthusiast, passed away at 67. Known for his love of old cars, camping and storytelling, he leaves behind a loving family and a legacy of fond memories.

Chris Hampton
Chris Hampton

CHAFFEE — Chris Shannon Hampton, son of Kathleen Bolton Hampton and the late Norman Henry Hampton, was born March 23, 1957, in Cape Girardeau. He gained his wings Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at his home in Chaffee at the age of 67 years. He has been reunited with his beloved pup, Cedar.

He was a former forklift driver and order filler at Do It Best in Sikeston.

Chris was a man of few words, but loved to make memories in the form of trips and photos with his buddies and family. He had a love for old cars and trucks, boating, four-wheeler and ATV riding, camping and fishing. There was never a dull moment or a story left untold around a campfire with Chris and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Kathleen Hampton of Chaffee; two daughters, Casey (Brandon) Hillemann of Scott City and Shannon (Travis) Hanback of Chaffee; one brother, Andy (Jody) Hampton of Omaha, Nebraska; one sister, Linda Phillips of Oran; eight grandchildren, Caden Hillemann, Alexis Hanback, Dylan Corvick, Macy Hillemann, Larissa Hanback, Addisyn Hillemann, Abbigale Hanback and Kai Hanback; three great-grandchildren, Cohen Hillemann, Ava Carron and Bently Corvick; one niece; three nephews; and his dog, Doofus.

Besides his father, Chris was preceded in death by one niece, Andrea Hampton, and by one brother-in-law, Larry Phillips.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.

Funeral service will then be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Union Park Cemetery.

