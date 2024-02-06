All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 15, 2025

Cheryl Barsaloux

Cheryl Ann Brown Barsaloux, 69, of Perryville died Jan. 13, 2025. Services will be Jan. 22 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass and burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE —– Cheryl Ann Brown Barsaloux, 69, of Perryville died Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 7:30 to 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the church, with the Rev. Tony Dosen, C.M., officiating.

Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dorthey Evans
ObituariesJan. 14
Dorthey Evans
Erma Green
ObituariesJan. 14
Erma Green
Forrest Ice
ObituariesJan. 14
Forrest Ice
Marcia Smenner
ObituariesJan. 14
Marcia Smenner
Susan Sterner
ObituariesJan. 14
Susan Sterner
Anne Tlapek
ObituariesJan. 14
Anne Tlapek
Glen Eggimann
ObituariesJan. 14
Glen Eggimann
Linda Hanebrink
ObituariesJan. 14
Linda Hanebrink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy