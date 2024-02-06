Cheryl Barsaloux

PERRYVILLE —– Cheryl Ann Brown Barsaloux, 69, of Perryville died Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis.
Visitation will be from 7:30 to 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the church, with the Rev. Tony Dosen, C.M., officiating.
Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.