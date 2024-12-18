Charlotte Wills

Charlotte R. Wills, 81, of Cape Girardeau passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at The Arbors.
Charlotte was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Cape Girardeau to Jesse and Fern McClard Wills.
She was a 1961 graduate of Jackson High School.
Charlotte attended Washington University in St. Louis and then worked for Monsanto-St. Louis for 15 years until early retirement. She then sold real estate in the St. Louis area. After moving to Cape Girardeau, she worked part-time for Macy’s.
Charlotte was of the Methodist faith and had been attending Cape LaCroix Church until her health declined.
Charlotte loved pets and had three dogs she cherished during her lifetime. The last dog, Lilly, a little cockapoo, she loved dearly.
Loving survivors include a sister, Janet Enke; brother, Johnny Wills; nephew, Micheal Enke; great-niece, Isabella Perkins; and great-nephew, Jacob Perkins.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings; brother-in-law, Ken Enke; and niece, Michelle Perkins.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.
Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the funeral home, with Pastor Daniel Seabaugh officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to Southeast Missouri Pets.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.