Charlotte Wills

Charlotte R. Wills, 81, of Cape Girardeau passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at The Arbors.

Charlotte was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Cape Girardeau to Jesse and Fern McClard Wills.

She was a 1961 graduate of Jackson High School.

Charlotte attended Washington University in St. Louis and then worked for Monsanto-St. Louis for 15 years until early retirement. She then sold real estate in the St. Louis area. After moving to Cape Girardeau, she worked part-time for Macy’s.

Charlotte was of the Methodist faith and had been attending Cape LaCroix Church until her health declined.

Charlotte loved pets and had three dogs she cherished during her lifetime. The last dog, Lilly, a little cockapoo, she loved dearly.