Charlotte Williamson, daughter of Homer and Theda Lambert Stamp Sr., was born Oct. 5, 1941, in Illmo and departed her life Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Hunter Acres Caring Center in Sikeston at the age of 83 years.

She was a former switchboard operator for Southwestern Bell and a factory assembly line worker, and her last job was quality inspector at Columbia Sportswear. Charlotte was a graduate of Illmo/Fornfelt High School in 1959 and was affiliated with Advance Assembly of God Church.

On Jan. 9, 1960, she was united in marriage to Bobby Gean Williamson. He preceded her in death Jan. 30, 2016.

In the late 1960s, she and her husband and son moved to Southern California and lived there for several years. She enjoyed many things in California, including the discovery of Mexican food and sightseeing the many wonders of the state. She also loved camping and riding dirt bikes with family and friends.

Later in life, after retirement, she enjoyed traveling full-time in an RV with her husband across the nation for about seven years. Charlotte lost her husband in 2016 due to injuries sustained in a car accident. She struggled with health issues in the last years of her life.