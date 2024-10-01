Charlotte Proffer, 100, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at The Villas in Jackson.

She was born May 20, 1924, to Lillie and Albert Watson, near Marble Hill.

After graduating high school, she moved to St. Louis and worked at Crown Candy and later at the Amertorp torpedo plant during World War II.

She loved going to movies with her friends at the Fox Theatre and dancing to Big Band music. She met Edward Proffer after he returned from the war, and they married Jan. 8, 1949, in St. Louis. They began the shared journey of military life, living in Tennessee, California, North Carolina, Illinois and Hawaii, raising three children along the way. Charlotte made friends wherever they were stationed and carried the responsibility of home and children, while Ed was serving overseas with the U.S. Marine Corps. They enjoyed traveling and visiting friends across the U.S. and, in later years, spending winters in Texas and Florida. He preceded her in death Oct. 14, 2015.

They settled in Cape Girardeau in 1968, and Charlotte became an active member of First Baptist Church and later Lynwood Baptist Church. She was involved in Sunday school, the Woman's Missionary Union and choir.

Charlotte loved to sing! Her favorites were old gospel hymns, but she also loved Elvis and country music. She was an excellent cook and hostess, welcoming a multitude of friends, neighbors and family into her home. She loved gardening and was known for her beautiful flowers.

Her life was one of service — volunteering at her church, Red Cross, Fish Pantry and Teen Challenge – well into her 80s. She often volunteered at Peaceful Valley, a summer Baptist camp. She set a wonderful example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the importance of serving others. Charlotte’s faith and family always came first; she was a devoted Christian woman, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was blessed with incredible health, living on her own until she was 97 and driving until she was 96, often taking her friends to church, to shop or to appointments.