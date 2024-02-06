All sections
ObituariesFebruary 14, 2025

Charles Langston

Charles Lynn Langston, 78, of Cape Girardeau passed away Feb. 11, 2025.

Charles Langston
Charles Langston

Charles Lynn Langston, 78, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 25, 1946, to Glenn and Dorothy Gerlach Langston. He and Patsy Rumfelt Langston were married Feb. 26, 1976, in Cape Girardeau.

Charles was inducted into the U.S. Army, where he served in the 3rd Division Marne until he was honorable discharged.

He was a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.

Survivors include two sons, Daren Langston and Charles Christopher (Jennifer) Langston; brother, Robert (the late Donna Jean) Langston; and sister, Beverly (Terry) Meyers.

Charles was preceded in death by his father and mother; a son, Eric Langston; and sister, Sherry Holloway, and her husband, Ray.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home, with Pastor Shawn Wasson officiating. Burial will follow in Russell Heights Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bethany Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

