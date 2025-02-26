All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 26, 2025

Charles Goodson

Charles W. Goodson, 81, of Perryville, passed away on Feb. 22, 2025. Services will be held on March 8 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, with burial at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Illinois.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE – Charles W. Goodson, 81, of Perryville died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Independence Care Center in Perryville.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 8, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 8, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Caleb Mueller officiating. Committal service will follow at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 8, at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Honey Bend, Illinois.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Susan Pekios
ObituariesFeb. 25
Susan Pekios
Mildred Pruitt
ObituariesFeb. 25
Mildred Pruitt
Alice Rendleman
ObituariesFeb. 25
Alice Rendleman
Robert Rousseau
ObituariesFeb. 25
Robert Rousseau
Charlotte Williamson
ObituariesFeb. 25
Charlotte Williamson
Jeanie Allgood
ObituariesFeb. 25
Jeanie Allgood
Kenrick J. Gibbar Sr.
ObituariesFeb. 25
Kenrick J. Gibbar Sr.
Rosetta Kinder
ObituariesFeb. 25
Rosetta Kinder
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy