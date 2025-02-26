Charles Goodson

PERRYVILLE – Charles W. Goodson, 81, of Perryville died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Independence Care Center in Perryville.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 8, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 8, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Caleb Mueller officiating. Committal service will follow at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 8, at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Honey Bend, Illinois.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.