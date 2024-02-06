Chad Moore

Chad Nicholas Moore, son of Vicki Kelsey Moore and the late Jim Moore, was born June 5, 1973, in Cape Girardeau and passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 51 years.

He was a former employee of Crew One, CES and the Show Me Center as a rigger. Chad loved to hunt and crappie fish. He enjoyed going to the cabin at Wappapello Lake and spending time with family and friends. Chad also loved his dog, Gunner, his loyal companion.

On Jan. 20, 1995, he was united in marriage to Heather Leigh Eck in Cape Girardeau. She survives of the home in Jackson.