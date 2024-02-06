Chad Moore

Chad Nicholas Moore, son of Vicki Kelsey Moore and the late Jim Moore, was born June 5, 1973, in Cape Girardeau and passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 51 years.
He was a former employee of Crew One, CES and the Show Me Center as a rigger. Chad loved to hunt and crappie fish. He enjoyed going to the cabin at Wappapello Lake and spending time with family and friends. Chad also loved his dog, Gunner, his loyal companion.
On Jan. 20, 1995, he was united in marriage to Heather Leigh Eck in Cape Girardeau. She survives of the home in Jackson.
Besides his wife and mother, survivors include one son, Chad Nicholas Moore II; one daughter, Courtney (Andrew) Laxton; two brothers, Ryan and Christian Fisher; three grandchildren, Kyah Stockard, Grayson Moore and Emilee Moore; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held Tuesday evening at the Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the funeral home, with Pastor Buddy Walls officiating. Interment will follow in the Lightner Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
