Cathy Hobbs

Cathy Lee Hobbs, 70, of Jackson died Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born Nov. 8, 1954, in Cape Girardeau to Vester "Sonny" and Edna Louise Dunn Keesee.
She and Darrell Hobbs were married July 7, 1998, in Cape Girardeau.
Cathy worked for Magna-Tel for 22 years.
She was an ordained minister through Full Gospel Ministry and led the Scrolls of Heart Bible Study in Cape Girardeau. She and her husband had a music ministry for 25 years, in which they shared the word through southern gospel music. As part of that ministry, Cathy and Darrell were the first musicians to perform at Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight in August 2001.
Survivors include her husband, Darrell Hobbs of Jackson; sons, Chad Huckstep of Scott City and Darrin Hobbs of Arab; brother, Kenny Keesee of Cape Girardeau; four grandchildren, Ellie (Palmer) Campbell, Savanah Huckstep, Conner Hobbs and Dallon Hobbs.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeff Hobbs; and sister, Karen Garland.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Don Henson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
