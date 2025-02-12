Cathy Grebing

Cathy Sue Grebing, 65, of Cape Girardeau died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at the Lutheran Home.
She was born July 12, 1959, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Niswonger Grebing.
She was a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau, attended Lorimier School and was a 1978 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School.
Cathy was a devoted employee of the Lutheran Home for 48 years helping many residents during her career, always with a big smile and kind words.
Throughout her life, Cathy was an active member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, where she faithfully attended services, participated in Sunday School and Christ Care groups and for several years was a Sunday school teacher.
While church, family and work were a big part of her life, she was also an avid bowler, participating in many leagues for more than 40 years. In November, she was inducted into the Class of 2024 Senior Hall of Fame in recognition of her participation in bowling.
Cathy had a kind word for everyone she met and was known as a sweet person who enjoyed being around people.
She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, a consumer of local news and enjoyed watching old TV shows and playing cards and board games.
Survivors include two brothers, Jim Grebing of Kennett and Terry (Diane) Grebing of Millstadt, Illinois; a sister, Martha (Randy) Windeknecht of Jackson; four nephews, Joshua Windeknecht of Jackson, Nathan Windeknecht of Sunset Hills, Jarrod Grebing of Clarksburg, Maryland, and Eric Grebing of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; three great-nieces and -nephews, Hazel and Grant Windeknecht of Sunset Hills and Willem Grebing of Clarksburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Keith Grebing; and a sister-in-law, Debra Grebing.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Chapel in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. John Dehne officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Andrew Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
