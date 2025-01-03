Carolyn Hurst

Carolyn Marie Hurst, 75, a resident of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at Caring Bridge Hospice in Jupiter, Florida.

Carolyn was born the daughter of Wayne and Berva Lauhoff Hapes on Aug. 26, 1949. She married Richard Hurst on April 26, 1968.

Carolyn and Richard owned and operated multiple quarry operations in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. They retired in 1996 and spent the last 28 years in South Florida enjoying retirement with family and friends. She treasured time spent with her children and grandchildren who brought her so much joy. She enjoyed traveling the world with friends and family, she loved trips to the casino with her friends and family and fishing in Florida in the winter and in Canada in the summers.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Richard; three children, Christopher Hurst (Melissa) of Perryville, Julie Young (Darrin) of Chillicothe and Brian Hurst (Joan) of Farmington.

Carolyn adored her eight grandchildren, Trey Amsden, Drew Amsden, Brett Young, Hannah Hurst, Mitchell Hurst, Kyle Young, Tripp Hurst and Kai Hurst. Carolyn is survived by her beloved siblings, Shirley (Richard) Triplett, Martha (Len) Peery and one brother, Bill (Ronda) Hapes; and one brother-in-law, Mike Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary Campbell.