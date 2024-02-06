All sections
ObituariesNovember 25, 2024

Carolyn Bramlett

Carolyn Lorene Bowers Bramlett, 75, passed away on Nov. 25, 2024, in Cape Girardeau. A graveside service will be held on Nov. 27 at Arytown Cemetery, led by Rev. Jim Matthews and Tyler Lorberg.

story image illustation

Carolyn Lorene Bowers Bramlett, 75, of Cape Girardeau, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at her home.

The Rev. Jim Matthews and Tyler Lorberg will conduct the graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Arytown Cemetery east of Thayer.

Arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

