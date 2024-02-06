Carolyn Bramlett

Carolyn Lorene Bowers Bramlett, 75, of Cape Girardeau, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at her home.
The Rev. Jim Matthews and Tyler Lorberg will conduct the graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Arytown Cemetery east of Thayer.
Arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
