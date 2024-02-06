Carolyn Bowers Bramlett

Carolyn Lorene Bowers Bramlett, 75, of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Thayer, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at her home in Cape Girardeau.
She was born Feb. 25, 1949, in Thayer to Charley William and Margaret Louise Brazeal Bowers.
Carolyn was a graduate of Thayer High School. She then earned an Associate in Respiratory Care and was certified in pulmonary function. She raised her children in Cape Girardeau and worked 38 years at Southeast Hospital, retiring in 2017.
Carolyn played ladies and co-ed softball in Cape Girardeau until her 50th birthday. She attended Cape County Cowboy Church in Oak Ridge.
Carolyn’s priority was always her family, and they affectionately remember her as the best-ever mom and gran. She had a true knack for making delicious meals, especially fried chicken. She enjoyed gardening, canning, crocheting, sewing, camping and going to yard sales.
To cherish her memory, she leaves a son, Kenny (Rhonda) Bramlett of Cape Girardeau; two grandchildren, Kegan and Kiersten Bramlett; three brothers, Calvin (Janet) Bowers of Thayer, Charles D. “Dennis” (Vicky) Bowers of Conway and Claude William “Bill” (Kathryn) Bowers of Mammoth Spring, Arkansas; and many loved nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Carolyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Mae Bramlett, on Jan. 18, 2024; her parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Carlos and Judy Bowers.
The Rev. Jim Matthews and Tyler Lorberg will conduct a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Arytown Cemetery, east of Thayer.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Cape County Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 60, Oak Ridge Mo 63769 or Arytown Cemetery, ATTN: Melodi Orahood, 441 W. White Ash Road, Nixa, MO 65714.
Arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Carolyn’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
