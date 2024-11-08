FESTUS — Virginia Carol James, 82, of Festus died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at her home.

She was born Feb. 3, 1942, in Cape Girardeau to the Rev. Collie and Altha Reitzel Shirrell.

Carol attended Cape Girardeau Central High School, graduating in 1959.

She married David Dougan shortly after high school and was a devoted mother to their three sons: Chris, Gregg and Tim. Carol was actively involved in raising her children, and they felt that in the love and support she provided.

She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church while living in Cape Girardeau, and volunteered her time to Trinity Lutheran School. She was one of the first women board members of the Trinity Lutheran Boy Scout Troop.

Carol worked while raising her children, serving in several office and accounting administrative positions for companies in the Cape Girardeau area. She always had a passion for cooking and turned this interest into a career in the food service industry, serving as catering manager for universities in Cape Girardeau, St. Louis and Wisconsin. She retired in 2013, returning to the St. Louis area, where she married Chandler James. Carol devoted her time to renovating their home in Bloomsdale and becoming an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Festus, volunteering her time and hosting many church and family events.