All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesNovember 8, 2024

Carol James

Virginia Carol James, 82, passed away Oct. 22, 2024. A devoted mother and active church member, she leaves behind a legacy of love and community service. Memorial service Nov. 16 in Festus.

Carol James
Carol James

FESTUS — Virginia Carol James, 82, of Festus died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at her home.

She was born Feb. 3, 1942, in Cape Girardeau to the Rev. Collie and Altha Reitzel Shirrell.

Carol attended Cape Girardeau Central High School, graduating in 1959.

She married David Dougan shortly after high school and was a devoted mother to their three sons: Chris, Gregg and Tim. Carol was actively involved in raising her children, and they felt that in the love and support she provided.

She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church while living in Cape Girardeau, and volunteered her time to Trinity Lutheran School. She was one of the first women board members of the Trinity Lutheran Boy Scout Troop.

Carol worked while raising her children, serving in several office and accounting administrative positions for companies in the Cape Girardeau area. She always had a passion for cooking and turned this interest into a career in the food service industry, serving as catering manager for universities in Cape Girardeau, St. Louis and Wisconsin. She retired in 2013, returning to the St. Louis area, where she married Chandler James. Carol devoted her time to renovating their home in Bloomsdale and becoming an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Festus, volunteering her time and hosting many church and family events.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Survivors include two sons, Chris (Paulette Grana) Dougan and Gregg (Dana) Dougan; two sisters, Esther Waldrup and Mary Drake; and six grandchildren, Denise Dougan-Brown, Forrest (Nicole) Dougan, Molly (Adam) Moon, Connor (Samantha) Dougan, Bridget Dougan and Liam Dougan. Carol also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Jace and Jonnie Brown and Lachlan Dougan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim Dougan; and husband, Chandler James.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Festus.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the church, with the pastor, the Rev. Kyle Castens, officiating. Lunch will follow at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund in Festus.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 8
Frank Criddle
ObituariesNov. 8
Keith Brown
ObituariesNov. 8
Shirley Bishop
ObituariesNov. 8
Mary Tinsley

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lorene Seabaugh
ObituariesNov. 8
Lorene Seabaugh
Robert Neely
ObituariesNov. 8
Robert Neely
Diane Mangels
ObituariesNov. 8
Diane Mangels
Larry Welker
ObituariesNov. 8
Larry Welker
Regina Haman
ObituariesNov. 8
Regina Haman
Roberta Seabaugh Allen
ObituariesNov. 6
Roberta Seabaugh Allen
Leta Leadbetter
ObituariesNov. 5
Leta Leadbetter
Mary Brotherton
ObituariesNov. 4
Mary Brotherton
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy