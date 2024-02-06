Carol Enderle

Carol Jean Enderle, 83, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Heartland Care in Cape Girardeau surrounded by her loving family.

Born June 4, 1941, in Benton, Carol was the only daughter of John J. and Jennie A. Westrich Hand. In 1962, Carol Hand married Theon Enderle, and together they made their home in Scott City, where they established and operated Scott City Meat Processing for over 30 years.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.