Carol Enderle

Carol Jean Enderle, 83, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Heartland Care in Cape Girardeau surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 4, 1941, in Benton, Carol was the only daughter of John J. and Jennie A. Westrich Hand. In 1962, Carol Hand married Theon Enderle, and together they made their home in Scott City, where they established and operated Scott City Meat Processing for over 30 years.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her two children, Jeff Enderle, and his wife, Stacy, of Frisco, Texas, and Kristi Enderle Stearns, and her husband, Greg, of Castle Rock, Colorado; as well as her four beloved grandchildren, Victoria (24) and Sophia (22) Enderle of Dallas, Texas, and Ava (7) and Mia (7) Stearns of Castle Rock.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 4, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton, followed by burial at the church cemetery.
Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
