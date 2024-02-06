Carol Carter

Carol Ann Carter, 73, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at Life Care Center in Cape Girardeau.
She was born July 30, 1951, in Cape Girardeau, daughter of Robert Ivan and Helen Anita Hilpert Moore.
Carol was a member at Connection Point Church in Jackson. She dedicated her life to loving people, her family and assisting others in every way she could. Carol always had a smile on her face. She previously taught at Parkview State School in Cape Girardeau
Loving survivors include her daughter, Jamila Dorris of Jackson; son, Chioke Carter of St. Louis; grandchildren, Marla Mize, Christian Dorris, Alexia Dorris, Jelayna Dorris, Dacen Carter, Amaya Carter and Desirai Carter; and great-grandchildren, Don’nell’ya Amrine, Don’ne’lla Amrine-Singleton, Moss’Jhae Johnor, Clevon Carter Grayon Jr., Randy Crooms Jr., Ramond Hickmand Jr., Serenity McClinton Achuyo, Don’nell Amine Jr., Availia Nelson and Xander Meyer.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lana Sides; and grandson, Brandon Mize.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family suggests contributions be made to the funeral home to help assist with funeral expenses.
Cremation arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
