ObituariesOctober 29, 2024

Carla Lynn Fornkohl, 70, of Jackson passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2024. She leaves behind her husband, six children, 25 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Services on Nov. 1.

Carla Fornkohl

Carla Lynn Fornkohl, 70, of Jackson went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Oct. 26, 1954, in Cape Girardeau to Robert Cordell and Geraldine Huff Hull.

She and Robin Fornkohl were married in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 5, 2022.

Carla enjoyed watching the Jackson Indians football team.

Survivors include her husband, Robin Fornkohl of Jackson; five sons, Bryan Altenthal of Jackson, Scott (Melisia) Fornkohl of Cape Girardeau, Eric Fornkohl of Perkins, Brad (Ralina) Fornkohl of Egypt Mills and Kevin Fornkohl of Cape Girardeau; daughter, Bekki (Shaun) Cross of Blodgett; brother, Bob (Jane) Hull of Jackson; 25 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 1, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at noon Friday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jason Brown officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

