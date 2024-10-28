Carla Fornkohl

Carla Lynn Fornkohl, 70, of Jackson went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Oct. 26, 1954, in Cape Girardeau to Robert Cordell and Geraldine Huff Hull.

She and Robin Fornkohl were married in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 5, 2022.

Carla enjoyed watching the Jackson Indians football team.

Survivors include her husband, Robin Fornkohl of Jackson; five sons, Bryan Altenthal of Jackson, Scott (Melisia) Fornkohl of Cape Girardeau, Eric Fornkohl of Perkins, Brad (Ralina) Fornkohl of Egypt Mills and Kevin Fornkohl of Cape Girardeau; daughter, Bekki (Shaun) Cross of Blodgett; brother, Bob (Jane) Hull of Jackson; 25 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.