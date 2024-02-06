Carl Poinsett

ST. CHARLES – Carl “Dayton” Poinsett was born Jan. 25, 1942, in Whitewater. He went home to Heaven Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the age of 83.

Dayton and his wife, Shirley Hemminghaus, were married Nov. 27, 1998. They made Immanuel Lutheran in St. Charles their church home, when they moved from Florissant to St. Charles. They enjoyed the history and culture of Main Street, sharing lots of fun times with Shirley’s son, Gary, who lived with them in his “apartment” downstairs.

Dayton was preceded in death by his parents, Roby and Alice Poinsett; brother, Calvin Poinsett (Vernell); sister, Joann Jones (J.W.); former wife, Jean Poinsett; and stepson, Gary.

Dayton was a devoted and beloved dad to his three sons and a wonderful stepdad to Shirley’s three sons, especially to Gary, who had special needs. Dayton was kind, patient and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family, and he loved the Lord. He was a special fan of the contemporary service on Sunday morning, which he called “Happy Church.”

Being from Southeast Missouri, from the small town of Delta, Dayton was a “country boy” doing lots of hunting and fishing in his younger days. He also loved cars — driving them, working on them and keeping them clean and shiny. In keeping with his county upbringing, he was always the first to lend a helping hand when he saw a need. He was always so generous!

Finally, Dayton was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees. He served his country for four years, one of which he spent in Chu Lai, Vietnam. He was so delighted to go on an Honor Flight, accompanied by his son, Mark.