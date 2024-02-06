All sections
ObituariesDecember 23, 2024

Bridget Miller

Bridget Kathleen Miller, 45, of Cape Girardeau passed away after battling pancreatic cancer. A memorial will be held on Dec.27, with guests encouraged to wear hot pink in her honor.

Bridget Kathleen Miller, 45, of Cape Girardeau passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at Monticello House, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born Aug. 16, 1979, in St. Louis to James M. and Kathleen T. Notter Hochthurn.

She was a purchasing/administrative manager at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.

Bridget enjoyed playing golf and loved watching her daughter, Sydney, play volleyball. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her mother, Kathleen Hochthurn of St. Louis; daughter, Sydney Miller of Cape Girardeau; two brothers, Arthur Hochthurn of Durham, New Hampshire, and Steve Hochthurn of St. Louis; a sister, Lesa VanDerLeest of Cedar Hill; and two nieces, Brittany Caruso of Fenton and Hailey VanDerLeest of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Bridget was preceded in death by her father, James Michael Hochthurn, and a sister, Dawn Hochthurn.

There will be a memorial/celebration of life from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 27, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. A reception will follow at a Century Casino Cape Girardeau event room.

Bridget's favorite color was hot pink. You are encouraged to wear hot pink to celebrate her life.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

