Brian Vetter

Brian Scott Vetter, son of the late Alfred and Neva Jean Benfield Vetter, was born Aug. 17, 1971, at Cape Girardeau and departed this life Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at De Paul Hospital in Bridgeton surrounded by his family at the age of 53.

He graduated from Thomas W. Kelly High School in Benton in 1989. He attended vocational school, which enabled him to become a caregiver for people who required assistance to continue living at home. Brian also did housesitting for families who went on vacation. Eventually, he had his own house cleaning service and continued to do that until his death.

He is survived by his partner, Johnny Smith of Cape Girardeau; his five siblings, Patricia Vetter of Cape Girardeau, Michael (Ruth) Vetter of Benton, Pamela (Steven) Fehr of Ellisville, Carolyn (Rus) Gordon of Oak Harbor, Washington, and Christopher (Cheri) Vetter of Benton; 11 nieces and nephews; 16 great nieces and nephews; and three great-great nieces. Also, surviving is his aunt Mary Todt of Cape Girardeau.