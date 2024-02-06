All sections
ObituariesOctober 7, 2024
Brenda Doza, 81, of Jackson, passed away on Oct. 6, 2024. A beloved community member and co-owner of Doza Appliances, she leaves behind her husband of 63 years, children, and grandchildren.
Brenda Doza

Brenda Doza, 81, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at her home.

She was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Randles, daughter of Floyd David and Amy McNeely Bond. She and Ned Doza were married on Dec. 9, 1961.

Brenda was a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She and Ned owned and operated Doza Appliances for many years. She was in the Seek and Find Homemakers Club. She and Ned attended Cape County Cowboy Church.

Loving survivors include her husband of almost 63 years, Ned Doza of Jackson; son, Jason (Teresa) Doza of Jackson; two grandchildren, Justin (Amy) Doza and Hailey (fiance Austin Fornkohl) Doza; four great-grandchildren, Landrey, Cade, Bentley and Paisley; and a sister, Linda Townsan of Jacksonville, Florida.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Shirley Russell, Mary Elizabeth Winchester, Ada Mae Werner and Bill Bond.

A private graveside service will be held, with arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

The family suggests contributions be made to Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

