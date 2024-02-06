Brenda Doza, 81, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at her home.

She was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Randles, daughter of Floyd David and Amy McNeely Bond. She and Ned Doza were married on Dec. 9, 1961.

Brenda was a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She and Ned owned and operated Doza Appliances for many years. She was in the Seek and Find Homemakers Club. She and Ned attended Cape County Cowboy Church.

Loving survivors include her husband of almost 63 years, Ned Doza of Jackson; son, Jason (Teresa) Doza of Jackson; two grandchildren, Justin (Amy) Doza and Hailey (fiance Austin Fornkohl) Doza; four great-grandchildren, Landrey, Cade, Bentley and Paisley; and a sister, Linda Townsan of Jacksonville, Florida.