ObituariesFebruary 11, 2025

Brenda Davis, 78, passed away on February 9, 2025, in Sikeston, Missouri. Visitation is scheduled for February 14 at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel, Scott City, with the funeral and interment to follow.

Brenda Davis, 78, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Funeral will immediately follow. Interment will follow in Lightner Memorial Cemetery in Scott City.

