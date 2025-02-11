Brenda Davis, 78, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Funeral will immediately follow. Interment will follow in Lightner Memorial Cemetery in Scott City.
