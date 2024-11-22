Brandon Jenkins

PERRYVILLE — Brandon Lee Jenkins, 28, of Perryville died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at his home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, and from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 25, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral service will be at noon Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mike Friesz officiating. Burial will be at Home Cemetery in Perryville.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.