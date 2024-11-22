All sections
November 22, 2024

Brandon Jenkins

Brandon Lee Jenkins, 28, of Perryville died Nov. 20, 2024. Visitation and funeral services will be at Ford and Young Funeral Home, with burial at Home Cemetery in Perryville.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Brandon Lee Jenkins, 28, of Perryville died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at his home.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, and from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 25, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral service will be at noon Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mike Friesz officiating. Burial will be at Home Cemetery in Perryville.

