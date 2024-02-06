All sections
ObituariesDecember 2, 2024

Bonnie Brenning

Bonnie L. Brenning, 72, of Perryville, passed away on November 29, 2024. A celebration of her life is scheduled for December 7 at York Chapel Hall, with arrangements by Ford and Young Funeral Home.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Bonnie L. Brenning, 72, of Perryville, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at her home.

A celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m., with eulogy at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at York Chapel Hall in Perryville.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

