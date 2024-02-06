Bonnie Bragg

Bonnie Lee Bragg, 72, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at her home.
She was born March 23, 1952, to Garland and Rosalie Davis Sanders. Bonnie was adopted in 1957 by her maternal grandparents, Wade and Florence Castleman.
Loving survivors include her three daughters, Christina (Dan) Luker, Tonya (Zachary Priest) Mallory and Angelia (Craig) Schuessler; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Lisa Betts.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her birth and adopted parents; two brothers, Larry and Kenny Sanders; one sister, Lana Kaye; and grandson, Justin Trepanier.
A celebration of life will be at noon Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the VFW in Cape Girardeau.
The family suggests contributions be made to McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Bonnie’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
