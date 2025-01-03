All sections
Obituaries
January 3, 2025

Bobby Pierce

Bobby Gene Pierce, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Jan. 2. Visitation is Jan. 11, followed by a memorial service with military honors at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

FLAG

Bobby Gene Pierce, 81, of Cape Girardeau died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

A memorial service, with full military honors, will follow at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2024, with the Rev. Brett Cheek officiating.

