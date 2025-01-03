Bobby Pierce

FLAG
Bobby Gene Pierce, 81, of Cape Girardeau died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
A memorial service, with full military honors, will follow at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2024, with the Rev. Brett Cheek officiating.
