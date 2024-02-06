Bobby Pierce

Bobby Gene Pierce, 81, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born July 10, 1943, in Jackson to James Buster and Rose Flora Kenick Pierce.

Bobby lived a life marked by service, creativity and a deep love for his family.

He served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, stationed aboard the USS Kearsarge aircraft carrier.

As a craftsman and artist, he had a unique ability to transform raw materials into beautiful, meaningful creations that he shared with the world.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather (Tim) Cutright of Cape Girardeau; his son, Sean (Debbie) Pierce of Jackson; his brother, Larry (Jo) Pierce of Jackson; his sister, Janet (Jim) Mungle of Cape Girardeau; his brother-in-law, Bill Hider; as well as five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patsy Hider.