Bobby Fields

Bobby Ray Fields, 79, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

Bob was born Jan. 20, 1945, in Granite City, Illinois, the son of Charles and Ruth Smith Fields.

Bob was married to Susan Ruopp on June 13, 1970, in Cape Girardeau, and together they built a life filled with love and dedication.

Bob served his country proudly for 22 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a captain. After his military career, he worked at Texas Medical Liability Trust for 25 years, where he made significant contributions until his retirement in 2011. He was instrumental in instituting medical liability reform, which earned him recognition from the governor of Texas and physicians everywhere for his leadership and contribution to the law’s passing.

In his leisure time, Bobby enjoyed playing golf and tennis, embracing the outdoors and staying active. He was also a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Ruopp Fields; daughter, Heather (Michael) Mayer of Beverly, Massachusetts; two brothers, Ted (Jean) Fields of St. Augustine, Florida, and Jim (Wanda) Fields of Dawsonville, Georgia; sister, Wilma Bell of Cincinnati, Ohio; and two loving grandchildren, Ethan and Brandon Mayer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Fields; son, Charles Fields; two brothers, J.W. Jelks and Bill Fields; and two nephews, Roger and Christopher Fields.