Robert “Bob” Joseph Heitz, 73, of Jackson died at his home Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born April 25, 1951, in St. Louis to John and Lovie Yarbrough Heitz. Bob married Janet “Jan” Marie Grayson on Sept. 3, 1971.

Bob was a proud Vietnam veteran who earned a Purple Heart while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Those who knew Bob best may remember him wearing one of his favorite flannel shirts and a Marine veteran hat. He will be remembered for his humble nature, generosity and witty sense of humor. Bob was a super husband, father, grandfather and avid Jackson Indians, Notre Dame Bulldogs and Mizzou Tigers fan.

Loving survivors include his wife, Jan Heitz, of 53 years; three children, Jeanna (Chris) Hull, Jill (Brian) LeGrand and Jamie (Jason) Brothers; and eight grandchildren, Dalton, Connor, Joey, Caleb, Morgan, Aubrey, Keira and Kyndal.