Billye Clare

She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Peggye Beville Rau Booker (2009); a brother, Mann Roger Beville (2003); also, her husband of 50 years, Hansford Frank "Bill" Clare (1997); an infant granddaughter, Julia Clare Weis (1996); and nephew, Glenn Roger Beville (2021).

Surviving are three daughters, Dr. Suzanne Clare Stewart (Dr. David) of Bridgton, Melissa Clare Weis (Pastor Ted) of Little River and Melanie Clare McKenzie of Ballwin; honorary son, H. Marvin Gilmore (Nita) of Sikeston; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Kristi) and Seth McKenzie, Lauren Stewart, Clare Rodriguez, Maxim Stewart, Jenna Townson (Noah), Valerie Reynoso (Nilo) and David Weis; two stepgrandchildren, Melissa Stewart (Brian) and Kim Stewart Forthofer (Fred); two great-grandchildren, Arlo McKenzie and Gabriella Rodriguez; eight stepgrandchildren, Ian Stewart, Connor Stewart, Stewart Forthofer (Mary), Joseph Forthofer (Katie), Aaron Forthofer, Hillary Alexandra Carlton, David Carlton and Scot Fuller; special niece, Veronica Beville Sturdevant Rose of San Antonio; special nephew, James Roger Rau (Sandra) of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania; and special cousin, Steve Adams of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Memorials may be given to the Little River Congregational Church Library Fund in Little River or The Gideons in care of Birzer Funeral Home in Lyons, Kansas.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Congregational Church in Little River. A private family inurnment will follow at the Mudd/Clare family plot in Montgomery City.