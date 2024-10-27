Billy Watson

Billy Owen Watson, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at his home in Jackson. He was born Nov. 8, 1931, in Charleston to Willie and Julia Watson.
He attended school in East Prairie. He married Deborah Biler Watson on Oct. 22, 1988. Billy will be missed by all those who knew and loved him as a husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.
Bill wore many hats in his professional life, which included working as an operating engineer for Local No. 513, a riverboat engineer for Missouri Barge Line and as a mechanic for Missouri Illinois Tractor. He also owned and operated a small excavating company, T & W Excavating.
Billy was very outgoing and loved making his family and friends laugh. Always a “cowboy at heart”, he raised and showed quarter horses for 30 years, was a rodeo clown and a professional bull rider in his younger days.
He was a member of the Shriners and RCA Rodeo Cowboys Association and was a 32nd-degree Mason.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Watson; a younger sister, Sue Brundage; two daughters, Sharon Ulrich and Judy Grier; five grandchildren, Ashley (Jesse) Weaver, Ryan (Laurie) Davis, Justin (Becky) Ulrich, Garrett Ulrich and Shelby (Stephen) Padgett; nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Julia Watson; sister, Minnie Ellen Honey; and granddaughter, LaShay Elizabeth Pinkerton.
A graveside service is planned for immediate family and friends at Oak Grove Cemetery near his hometown of East Prairie.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
