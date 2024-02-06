Billy Hitt

FERGUSON — Billy Gene Hitt, 87, of Ferguson died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, peacefully at his home.

He was born Oct. 2, 1937, to Jacob and Roxana Hitt. Bill and Carolyn Hitt were married in 1957 at Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau.

He was known for his strong work ethic and his commitment to his family. He spent 42 1/2 years at McDonnell Douglas as a manufacturing engineer. Bill also served in the United States Army Reserves as a rifle gunner, L Co. 138th Infantry Regiment (1955-1958), and in the United States Army National Guard as a specialist E4, D Co. 204th Signal Battalion (1958-1961).

Bill's greatest joy came from spending time with his loved ones and the love of his life. No one was ever a stranger; he made friends anywhere he would go. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first.

His hobbies included an amateur radio club (WOBGH), woodworking, working on cars, serving his church as a caravan leader, Sunday school teacher, board member and as a member of the St. Louis North Central Gideons. He will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and the positive impact he made on the lives of those around him. He loved well.