Billy Hitt

FERGUSON — Billy Gene Hitt, 87, of Ferguson died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, peacefully at his home.
He was born Oct. 2, 1937, to Jacob and Roxana Hitt. Bill and Carolyn Hitt were married in 1957 at Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau.
He was known for his strong work ethic and his commitment to his family. He spent 42 1/2 years at McDonnell Douglas as a manufacturing engineer. Bill also served in the United States Army Reserves as a rifle gunner, L Co. 138th Infantry Regiment (1955-1958), and in the United States Army National Guard as a specialist E4, D Co. 204th Signal Battalion (1958-1961).
Bill's greatest joy came from spending time with his loved ones and the love of his life. No one was ever a stranger; he made friends anywhere he would go. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first.
His hobbies included an amateur radio club (WOBGH), woodworking, working on cars, serving his church as a caravan leader, Sunday school teacher, board member and as a member of the St. Louis North Central Gideons. He will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and the positive impact he made on the lives of those around him. He loved well.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Lear Hitt; three daughters, Debbie McGuire of Ferguson, Julie (Craig) Coffelt of Liberty and Amy (Bret) Freeman of Ferguson; and nine grandchildren, Timmy McGuire, Mindy McNeil, Chris (Maddie) McGuire, Ashley (Brandon) Ensey, James (Abbie) Bono, Sarah Bono, Mandi (Danny) Strobbe and Billy and Lexi Freeman. His legacy is completed with eight great-grandchildren, with one more on the way in March 2025.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Glenn, Jake, Bob and Don Hitt; and his sister, Allene Dare.
His services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Ferguson Church of the Nazarene, www.fergusonchurch.org/giving.html.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
