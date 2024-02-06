Billy Brashers

Billy Mitchell Brashers, 75, of Gordonville died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Born Jan. 17, 1947, in Charleston, Missouri, he was the son of the late Charles William Jr. and Genevieve Vernon Brashers. He and Judy Ann Garner were married April 22, 1967, in Ferguson, Missouri. She survives.

He was a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and had worked as a public accountant. His hobbies included reading, biking, golf and loving to laugh and joke with all. He was a faithful Christ follower, attending Marble Hill (Missouri) Bible Chapel for the past 40 years. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Brashers; three daughters: Shannon N. Brashers of Sikeston, Missouri, Kerry A. Brashers of Cape Girardeau and Bobra N. Brashers of Jackson; a sister, Gwendolyn I. Watson of Belton, South Carolina; and a brother, Terrance E. Brashers of Nixa, Missouri.