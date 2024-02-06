Billie Jones

Billie Burton Jones, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau

He was born Dec. 25, 1929, in Delta to Tildon Leatus and Ruth Elizabeth Longgrear Jones.

Bill married the love of his life, Joan Layton Jones, on Jan. 22, 1955, at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer.

He served two years in the U.S. Army as a corporal supply clerk. Bill belonged to Knights of Columbus, Eagles and VFW.

He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, dancing and being with his friends and family.

Survivors include his wife, Joan L. Jones; nephew, Bob (Carol) Clark; great-nephew, Bob (Janet) Clark Jr.; and great-great-niece and -nephew, Joshua and Emma Clark