ObituariesMarch 29, 2024

Billie Jones

Billie Burton Jones, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau He was born Dec. 25, 1929, in Delta to Tildon Leatus and Ruth Elizabeth Longgrear Jones. Bill married the love of his life, Joan Layton Jones, on Jan. 22, 1955, at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer...

Billie Burton Jones, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau

He was born Dec. 25, 1929, in Delta to Tildon Leatus and Ruth Elizabeth Longgrear Jones.

Bill married the love of his life, Joan Layton Jones, on Jan. 22, 1955, at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer.

He served two years in the U.S. Army as a corporal supply clerk. Bill belonged to Knights of Columbus, Eagles and VFW.

He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, dancing and being with his friends and family.

Survivors include his wife, Joan L. Jones; nephew, Bob (Carol) Clark; great-nephew, Bob (Janet) Clark Jr.; and great-great-niece and -nephew, Joshua and Emma Clark

Billie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beatrice E Clark.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with parish prayers beginning at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Jesse Hiett officiating.

Entombment will be at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum in Cape Girardeau following the funeral Mass.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary’s Cathedral, 615 William St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

