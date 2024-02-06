All sections
ObituariesDecember 31, 2024

Bill Brewer

Bill Brewer, 79, of Perryville, passed away Dec. 23, 2024. Visitation will be held on Jan. 8, 2025, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at Ford and Young Funeral Home.

PERRYVILLE – Bill Brewer, 79, of Perryville died Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.

