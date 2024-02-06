Beverly Pecord

Beverly Jane Pecord, lovingly known as "Bunny", went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at the age of 96, surrounded by her family.

She was born Jan. 29, 1928, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Walter and Gladys Miller-Becker. She married Orval “Gene” Pecord on June 6, 1946, in Paducah, Kentucky. Their's was a love story for the ages. They shared many happy years together before he preceded her in death Nov. 17, 2004.

Beverly attended Lake Milligan Baptist Church in Miller City, Illinois, for much of her life and, in later years, Alexander Freewill Baptist Church in Olive Branch, Illinois. Bunny held many positions, including postmaster of the Cache, Illinois, post office and running multiple goose hunting clubs with her husband, Gene.

She was also a choir director at Lake Milligan and taught several generations in Sunday school and Bible school. In her later life, she worked with her family at The Briar Patch consignment store. However, her most beloved role was raising her children and being Granny to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Clinton (Susan) Pecord of Mounds, Illinois; Becky (Stan) Cantrell of Advance; and Billy (Deana) Pecord and Amy (Bill) McClarney, both of Olive Branch; sister, Patsy Mason of Anna, Illinois; grandchildren, Jeffery (Melanie) Pecord, Lisa (Jason) Mueller, Lorna (Aaron) Freed, Natalie Cash, Lauren (Tim) Butler, Lucas (Addie) Pecord, Hannah McClarney, Angie Poe and Steven Cantrell; 16 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bunny was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Walter Becker; two nephews and great-great grandson.