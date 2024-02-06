All sections
ObituariesDecember 1, 2024

Beverly McWilson

Beverly Jean McWilson, 84, passed away on Nov. 29, 2024. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Dec. 7 at Ford and Sons Jackson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bloomfield.

Beverly Jean McWilson, 84, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at her home

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Ford and Sons Jackson Funeral Home.

Funeral will immediately follow, with the Rev. Eric Michelsen officiating. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield at a later date.

Ford and Liley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

