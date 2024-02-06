Beverly McWilson

Beverly Jean McWilson, 84, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at her home
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Ford and Sons Jackson Funeral Home.
Funeral will immediately follow, with the Rev. Eric Michelsen officiating. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield at a later date.
Ford and Liley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
