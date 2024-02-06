Betty Reed

Betty June Reed, 87, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center.
She was born June 1, 1937, in Dyersburg, Tennessee, to William D. and Beatrice Blackwell Asbridge. She and Robert Reed were married Jan. 23, 1954, in Cape Girardeau.
Betty worked at the International Shoe factory and later at Farmington Correctional Center. She loved baking in her basement. She was a lifetime member of Church of God.
Survivors include son, Mike (Pat) Reed of Jackson; daughter, Kim (Kenny) Dohogne of Delta; six grandchildren, Stephen (Sarah) Reed, Jeremy (Mallory) Dohogne, Andrea (Jim) Ritter, Kristen (Allen) Seabaugh, Christopher Reed and Phillip (Madelyn) Reed; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; son, Todd Reed; and brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will take place at a later date.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
