Betty Hitt

MARBLE HILL — Betty Louise Hitt, 94, of Marble Hill died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Villas of Jackson.
The Rev. Donnie Ford will conduct the graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.