ObituariesFebruary 25, 2025

Betty Hitt

Betty Louise Hitt, 94, of Marble Hill died Feb. 25, 2025. A graveside service will be Feb. 28 at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson, conducted by the Rev. Donnie Ford.

story image illustation

MARBLE HILL — Betty Louise Hitt, 94, of Marble Hill died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Villas of Jackson.

The Rev. Donnie Ford will conduct the graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.

