Betty Hitt

MARBLE HILL — Betty Louise Hitt, 94, of Marble Hill passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Villas of Jackson.
She was born Oct. 25, 1930, in Kokomo, Indiana, daughter of Harrison “Harry” and Gertrude Roudebush Becraft. On Jan. 18, 1950, Betty married Davis “Tom” Eaton. Five children were born to their union: Christine, Vicci, Michael, Bill and Jeri. This time in her life she was a Navy wife and homemaker.
She married Kenneth C. Hitt on Jan. 1, 1972, and he passed away May 30, 1975.
Betty was a lover of everything horse-related. Her mother always said her first word was “horse”. She was also a lover of all animals and always made sure any animal she encountered was well fed.
She was also an original investor, with her then son-in-law, in Mom’s Ice Cream Parlor and BG’s Olde Tyme Deli, both of Cape Girardeau.
Loving survivors include four children, Christine Fochler and spouse, Ray, of Gallatin, Tennessee; Vicci Eaton of Birch Tree; Michael Eaton of Scott City; and Bill Eaton and spouse, Marshia, of Arnold; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jeri Cronk; a grandchild, Briar Helwege; a stepgrandchild, Hilary Cronk; and a brother, Raymond Becraft.
The Rev. Donnie Ford will conduct a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, a contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or an animal charity of your choice be made.
McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.
